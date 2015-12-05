Clément Hazan

Hello Dribbble !

Clément Hazan
Clément Hazan
  • Save
Hello Dribbble ! smooth 2d flat shot first
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble ! Happy to be part of this community !
Thanks to @Phong Luong for the invite :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Clément Hazan
Clément Hazan

More by Clément Hazan

View profile
    • Like