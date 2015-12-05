Bence Vitarius

Day 60 - Smart Bulb Controller

Bence Vitarius
Bence Vitarius
  • Save
Day 60 - Smart Bulb Controller lightbulb control smart knob card 100 day challenge dailyui user interface ui ux design challenge
Download color palette

Hey there,

Today's design is a smart lighbulb controller. You can set the color on the color wheel, the brightness and the saturation in the middle, and you can switch it on and off with the button on the top. I would love to have one of these smart bulbs, they are so much fun!

Have a nice weekend! :)

Bence

You can follow me on:
Twitter | Instagram

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 060 - Level Knob
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Bence Vitarius
Bence Vitarius

More by Bence Vitarius

View profile
    • Like