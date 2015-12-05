Sam Tapia

Anthone

Sam Tapia
Sam Tapia
  • Save
Anthone termina font rip remembrance friend bw vest
Download color palette

I made this in remembrance of a friend that I recently lost. He was an avid hiker and vest wearer. I will always remember his humble and carefree attitude. R.I.P. Tone.

Note: The little dark spots on the vest represent his use of duct tape to patch holes in his vests.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Sam Tapia
Sam Tapia

More by Sam Tapia

View profile
    • Like