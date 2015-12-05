Jakub Had 🐍

Old men and the sea

Jakub Had 🐍
Jakub Had 🐍
  • Save
Old men and the sea small mockup boat design cover book
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers !

This is one of my book design. Design is for book Old men and the sea by Ernest Hemingway.

Have a nice day !

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Jakub Had 🐍
Jakub Had 🐍

More by Jakub Had 🐍

View profile
    • Like