Majo Puterka

Pictown Intro

Majo Puterka
Majo Puterka
Hire Me
  • Save
Pictown Intro 3d studio animation studio digital visualization building 3d pictown
Download color palette

Logo & short intro for Pictown - young digital studio that builds strong pictures of architecture
from the biggest skyscrapers to intimate interiors.

Hope you'll like it ;)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Majo Puterka
Majo Puterka
Web & app focused product designer hello@majoputerka. com
Hire Me

More by Majo Puterka

View profile
    • Like