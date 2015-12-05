Ailin Chu

Illustration: Red Panda Chef

Illustration: Red Panda Chef bamboo chef red panda flat illustration character
Illustration series practice: Red Panda Chef. Loves bamboo cuisine.

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
