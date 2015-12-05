Mackenzie Child

Daily Design 027 - Character Design

Day 027 of my Daily Design series. For today's design, I created some (random) character illustrations.

You can watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/Hufbfk61nK8

YouTube | Instagram | Twitter

Rebound of
Daily Design 026 - Illustration of MEEEEE :D
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
