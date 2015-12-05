Ray of Light Design

I'm Selling Cards in Felt App!

Ray of Light Design
Ray of Light Design
  • Save
I'm Selling Cards in Felt App! ray of light design typography calligraphy cursive hand lettering christmas card christmas winter happy holidays felt cards felt app holiday card
Download color palette

See that card that says "happy holidays?" That's mine, I designed it. 😄
Felt prints handwritten cards in your own penmanship: sealed, stamped, and mailed. It's all from your iPhone or iPad. You pick the design you like in the Felt store and you can write in it, and they'll print it out for you and send it. http://blog.fiftythree.com/posts/send-holiday-cards-with-felt

Ray of Light Design
Ray of Light Design

More by Ray of Light Design

View profile
    • Like