I'm Selling Cards in Felt App!

See that card that says "happy holidays?" That's mine, I designed it. 😄

Felt prints handwritten cards in your own penmanship: sealed, stamped, and mailed. It's all from your iPhone or iPad. You pick the design you like in the Felt store and you can write in it, and they'll print it out for you and send it. http://blog.fiftythree.com/posts/send-holiday-cards-with-felt