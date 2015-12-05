T-Shirt Project Explanation:http://jctecklenburg.com/the-t-shirt-project/

T Shirt Project Day 1. Wahoo! I’ve been making these to keep my skills sharp and It feels good to finally release them. I chose to start with one of my favorite TV shows: Doctor Who. I also selected it because from the second I saw the shirt (below) I knew what I wanted to do. It’s the perfect representation of what I wanted this project to be. Cinema 4D’s Sketch and Toon module made this line art drawing easy. Combined with some dynamics and we’ve made something charming. Plus who doesn’t love a little Kinetic Typography? Head on over to ThinkGeek and check out the real shirt!

http://www.thinkgeek.com/product/e78d/

I am not affiliated with ThinkGeek, Inc. in any way though they seem like awesome people. The original design is not my own. This is a personal animation project.

Site: http://jctecklenburg.com/2015/12/05/the-angles-have-the-phone-box-thinkgeek/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pikero24/status/673174397222584320