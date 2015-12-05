Lily Nishita

Snowman Clicker

Lily Nishita
Lily Nishita
  • Save
Snowman Clicker digital illustration 2d video games illustration
Download color palette

Spreading a little holiday chill.

Full project here: http://lazerlily.com/Snowman-Clicker

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Lily Nishita
Lily Nishita

More by Lily Nishita

View profile
    • Like