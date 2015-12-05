Chaotic™ (Otto Greenslade)

Chaotic RGB Red logo pattern chevron typography logotype lettering mark wordmark graphics graphic design chaotic animation
I see in RGB...

Chaotic identity animation for Instagram and screen backdrops.

I wanted to create something very stripped-back and oversimplified that still manages to evoke something in the viewer - movement, direction, reflection and rhythm.

