This the hand drawn Floral Fun Pack, a product in my Creative Market shop! It comes with over 75 individual pieces, including five birds (three little ones, one big one, and an owl!) and a variety of insects.
It's a vector file, so you can mix and match the pieces to create your own, one of a kind look. See more here: http://bit.ly/1likYcJ