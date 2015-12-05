Deepika Sinha

Pedalup

Deepika Sinha
Deepika Sinha
  • Save
Pedalup logo design bicycle identity branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Today I'd like to share my another project of branding. It's been a long time finalising "pedal up" identity version. Pedal up is a bicycle hiring app and It's an amazing experience to complete full branding project from beginning to end. I will publish complete project very soon. Please mate share your feedback and like :)

Cheers
Deepika

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Deepika Sinha
Deepika Sinha

More by Deepika Sinha

View profile
    • Like