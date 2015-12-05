🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone,
Today I'd like to share my another project of branding. It's been a long time finalising "pedal up" identity version. Pedal up is a bicycle hiring app and It's an amazing experience to complete full branding project from beginning to end. I will publish complete project very soon. Please mate share your feedback and like :)
Cheers
Deepika