chiko inujima
Goodpatch Tokyo

Boys & Girls

chiko inujima
Goodpatch Tokyo
chiko inujima for Goodpatch Tokyo
Hire Us
  • Save
Boys & Girls purple pink illustration app male gender female android boy girl icon vector
Download color palette

These two icons are from an Android app I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Goodpatch Tokyo
Goodpatch Tokyo
Hire Us

More by Goodpatch Tokyo

View profile
    • Like