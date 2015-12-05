JC Tecklenburg

Cloth is Rough

Cloth is Rough
Man, working with cloth sims if you just want to make a T-Shirt is rough. This is the best I could come up with.

I just announced my personal project to make me a better animator. I'm animating T-Shirt designs! I'll be posting one every day starting today! Check it out! http://jctecklenburg.com/2015/12/05/the-t-shirt-project/

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
