Ray of Light Design

First Shot

Ray of Light Design
Ray of Light Design
  • Save
First Shot logo dribbble ray of light design ray of light first shot debut invite
Download color palette

Hey guys! I'm thrilled to be on Dribbble. Big thanks to @Alex Pushilin for the invite, you're awesome!!

This is Ray of Light Design, and I'm a self-taught lettering artist and illustrator. My go-to drawing app is Paper by Fifty Three. (If you have an iPad, there's no reason not to try it -- it's free!) I also do some design stuff and edit videos.

Feedback is appreciated and again, really excited to join this amazing community!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Ray of Light Design
Ray of Light Design

More by Ray of Light Design

View profile
    • Like