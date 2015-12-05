Leo Bassam

Plutio - too many windows?

Plutio - too many windows? browser gif animation flat overload apps windows plutio
This is a sense of a video I worked on for Plutio.com

Too many apps = two many windows = total overload!
How about ONE App for all your apps? http://plutio.com

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
