Weightlifting Pictogram istanbul olympics weightlifting icon design illustration pictogram
Part of a pictogram series designed for the Istanbul 2020 Olympics. Designed to reference the elegance of Istanbul's culture, drawing largely on the importance of whimsical tulips.

Rebound of
Volleyball Pictogram
By Scott Howard
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
