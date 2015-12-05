Cycling Pictogram

Scott Howard

Part of a pictogram series designed for the Istanbul 2020 Olympics. Designed to reference the elegance of Istanbul's culture, drawing largely on the importance of whimsical tulips.

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
