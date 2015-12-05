Scott Howard

Soccer Pictogram

Scott Howard
Scott Howard
  • Save
Soccer Pictogram istanbul olympics soccer icon design illustration pictogram
Download color palette

Part of a pictogram series designed for the Istanbul 2020 Olympics. Designed to reference the elegance of Istanbul's culture, drawing largely on the importance of whimsical tulips.

63821c290da5232f0a28f844b26dc034
Rebound of
Tennis Pictogram
By Scott Howard
View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Scott Howard
Scott Howard

More by Scott Howard

View profile
    • Like