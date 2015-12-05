Jordan Bell

Bucktown

Jordan Bell
Jordan Bell
  • Save
Bucktown nyc brooklyn script brush casual upright sketch lettering
Download color palette

Been experimenting with a bit more playfulness in my lettering these days. Went with an upright, casual, supa-condensed brush script of the place where I stay

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Jordan Bell
Jordan Bell

More by Jordan Bell

View profile
    • Like