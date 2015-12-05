Yurlick

Vintage 2016 Lettering

Yurlick
Yurlick
  • Save
Vintage 2016 Lettering vintage elements type calligraphy vector typography lettering happy new year 2016
Download color palette

Hand lettering with dry brush for 2016 New Year.

See more on Shutterstock

Yurlick
Yurlick

More by Yurlick

View profile
    • Like