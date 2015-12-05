Yurlick

Happy new year 2016 greeting card

Happy new year 2016 greeting card elements type calligraphy vector typography lettering happy year new 2016
One of last festive vector backgrounds for winter holidays in my portfolio on Shutterstock. This is my "2016" number original hand lettering and "Happy New Year" inscription with great font BIG JOHN by @Ion_
https://dribbble.com/shots/1744663-BigJohn-SlimJoe-FREE-Font

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
