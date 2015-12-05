Mathew Lucas ✌︎

Shape Christmas 2016 Square

Shape Christmas 2016 Square low poly 3d cinema4d christmas xmas minimal outdoors foliage tree illustration animation gif
Yesterday was my day for Shape Christmas — grab some wallpapers for you devices and feel free to donate towards a good cause!
Thanks to @MadeByShape for putting this together and having me back for another year. ☮

