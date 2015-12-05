Janet Chrysakis

Chef Uma

Janet Chrysakis
Janet Chrysakis
  • Save
Chef Uma fork pink md chef logo brain food brain logo
Download color palette

It was a challenge to make a logo that combined food with a brain. Over all I think it works.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Janet Chrysakis
Janet Chrysakis

More by Janet Chrysakis

View profile
    • Like