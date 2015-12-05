Fear Death

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A few years ago, I created a bukkit plugin for a private Minecraft server a few friends and I played on that was based on an old Minecraft mod at the time. That was my first look into Java development.
But now, since I am taking a course in Java, I decided to remake it (since I had lost the original) and am on the way to finally making a finished plugin.
Once the development is done, I will be creating a page on my website dedicated to it. Where I will be allowing the purchase of the plugin.