Fear Death

A few years ago, I created a bukkit plugin for a private Minecraft server a few friends and I played on that was based on an old Minecraft mod at the time. That was my first look into Java development.

But now, since I am taking a course in Java, I decided to remake it (since I had lost the original) and am on the way to finally making a finished plugin.

Once the development is done, I will be creating a page on my website dedicated to it. Where I will be allowing the purchase of the plugin.