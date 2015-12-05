Desix Creative

Rose Quartz & Serenity

Desix Creative
Desix Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
Rose Quartz & Serenity combinations combo design ui colors quartz rose
Download color palette

Was looking at pantone color of the year and thought it might look good in combination as a gradient overlay and much more, I like the faded look, it gives a more modern organic feeling.

On another note, San Francisco Display is also nice :)

Rose Quartz: #F7CAC9
Serenity: #91A8D0

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Desix Creative
Desix Creative
Hire Us

More by Desix Creative

View profile
    • Like