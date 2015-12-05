Michael Jaz

WIP Stories artwork

Michael Jaz
Michael Jaz
  • Save
WIP Stories artwork vines dark wip stories typography
Download color palette

Update of the logo in an alternative colour way. This will be more suited to any retelling of Stories that are darker in tone.

649710af76de25a01d4ed0ae13da806a
Rebound of
WIP Stories artwork
By Michael Jaz
View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Michael Jaz
Michael Jaz

More by Michael Jaz

View profile
    • Like