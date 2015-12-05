A new design for the Publ.sh admin. The aim of this project was to highlight the key features whilst still maintaining the availability of lesser used options.

On the edit mode of a publication you can create, for example, hyperlinks in the (PDF) publication. I was partly inspired by Invision's navigation edit mode. It works really well for this purpose, I believe!

With Publ.sh you can create stunning publications and publish them online. After you have done so, you can get useful insights and it will predict the desires of your customers and what they are planning on buying in an online publication.

To start things off, we gave the admin page a major makeover, currently we are busy designing the new reader for all users. Quite the challenge!