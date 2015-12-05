Jan-Paul Koudstaal

Dailyui002

checkout creditcard dailyui002 dailyui
Day 002 of the Daily UI project.

Assignment: Credit Card Checkout

I chose Courier as typeface for the form fields and order summary to reflect the type on actual creditcards and receipts.

http://dailyui.co/

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
