Day 006 - desktop weather

Day 006 - desktop weather app interface white black widget clean ui flat weather
Welcome to Daily UI Elements for 100 days
This is day 006.
Pls rebound this shot and create your own visual exercise.
Press L to show some love, Don't forget to press @2X
See you tomorrow!

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
