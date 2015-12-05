Hayleigh Thompson

Digital Colonial Brisbane Project

A fairly large project I have taken on. My client is wanting to put forward a submission to the Brisbane City Council to help fund our project to document crime in Colonial Brisbane around 1859 - 1900's. This project includes logo development, branding, website, app, hard cover book + eBook and launch party.

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
