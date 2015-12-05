Ashleigh Green

Croatian Beer No.1

Ashleigh Green
Ashleigh Green
  • Save
Croatian Beer No.1 sketch illustration drawing bottle pivo beer croatia ozujsko
Download color palette

I'm going through sketches and memories from this summer's travels around Croatia and last night I remembered those 2 L bottles of pivo. Soon to be compiled into a book/zine.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Ashleigh Green
Ashleigh Green

More by Ashleigh Green

View profile
    • Like