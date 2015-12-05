Shea O'Connor

Henry VIII: Close-Up 1

Henry VIII: Close-Up 1 caricature portrait rulers royalty england henry 8 henry viii
Here's a headshot of Henry VIII. I'll post some more close-ups of his portrait later on. Aside from his many wives and gout, this guy's pretty notable for his political reforms. Totally changed England's government! Sorry, nerding out. Here's the picture.

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
