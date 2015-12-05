Two Dribbble Invites

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently scored two invites from Dribbble. If you are interested in one you can send me a link to your portfolio along with a FramerJS prototype and/or a shot of what you think a modern or futuristic operating system should look like. The more intention, meaning and complexity behind your shot or prototype the higher your chances are of getting an invite.
You can reach me either at blck.xyz, @b_l_c_k on twitter, blcksoftware at gmail.com, or through the FramerJS Facebook group.
Edit: Thanks to everyone who sent me an email. All of you have impressive portfolios, however I only have two invites. The two people I would like to welcome to Dribbble are Farouk Aslan and Dominik Merle. I look forward to seeing your debut shots.