Creative Mart Business Card and logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Creative Mart Business Card is a best Visiting Card for office, official usage, Graphics, Fabrics and Telecommunication Business development Agencies, Mobile Companies, and much more that related to some how fashion design, dresses, medicine, shoes, simple, colorful, dark blue, yellow color and stationery work
What’s Editable?:
Visiting card created in illustrator with 100% vector work, everything is editable, easy to resize with no loss of quality, all the text are completely editable, easy to replace with your own company name.
What’s included?:
Vector EPS, AI Illustrator
Download Link: http://crtv.mk/d0Hr6