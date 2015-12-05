Emanuel Vede

BasmetBall Logo WIP

BasmetBall Logo WIP
The first part of a logo for junior basketball players. The concept behind the logo is: the transition from tales towards maturity.

Basme=Tales (in romanian) and we replaced the letter "K" in basketball with "M" to create the word play.

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
