Pure Nutrition Logo

Logo of a stylized leaf flowering. Full vectors, this logo can be easily resize and colors can be changed to fit your project. Flat versions for print also included. The font used is in a download file in the package.
Details:
Files Formats: EPS, AI
File Colour Versions: Normal Colour
CMYK 100% Printable Vector
Editable Colours
Editable Fonts
Free font used:
ErasITC http://www.fontsplace.com/erasitc-medium-free-font-download.html
Note: Download font to your system font folder before editing those files. The images or mockups in preview file is not included in main file. Need any further assistance or graphic work, don’t hesitate to contact me. Please take a moment to rate this item,Thanks
Download link: http://crtv.mk/f0SVL