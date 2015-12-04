eduardkov

STEM Lego® learning workshops

eduardkov
eduardkov
  • Save
STEM Lego® learning workshops workshop education learning toy kids fun bricks lego vector type typography illustration
Download color palette

The Kids Construction Company aims to help children develop creativity and grow in confidence using those simple plastic blocks that we all love so much! Through the LEGO® STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) parties and workshops, The Kids Construction Company® will help children explore the world around them and use their imaginations to create new worlds!

View the full project on Behance → https://goo.gl/RWic48

eduardkov
eduardkov

More by eduardkov

View profile
    • Like