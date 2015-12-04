Joey Bearbower

" i " is for irrecoverable.

Joey Bearbower
Joey Bearbower
  • Save
" i " is for irrecoverable. simple logo hand drawn drawing clean type design hand lettering illustration lettering art
Download color palette

I created this for an online competition @typespire. The goal was to create a unique letter design. It didn't matter what letter or style you chose just as long as it part of the alphabet.

I titled this one: " i " is for irrecoverable.

Joey Bearbower
Joey Bearbower

More by Joey Bearbower

View profile
    • Like