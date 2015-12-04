Corporate hustler [wip]

We are working on a new t-shirt collection for Vandal.Club, dedicated to the hustle of today's corporate employees / freelancers.

This new collection is trying to make the ordinary jobs (designer/copywriter/manager/sales/hr/pr/etc) into some badass gangsters mixing the oldschool with the new gangsta style.

We are trying to find some street/funky titles for these, so if you have any ideas please shout!

The direction we are going with is something like: "Pixel Smuggler", "Layer Dealer", "Content PIMP".

Thanks!

P.S: The tattoos are not final yet, so i welcome any kind of ideas.