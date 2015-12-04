Daniel Wong

Daily UI — 012 E-Commerce Shop

Daily UI — 012 E-Commerce Shop
I really love the products at www.teranishistudio.com so I created this single item e-commerce item page for today's exercise.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
