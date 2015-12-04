Naoki Kanazawa

Design Labo Logo

Naoki Kanazawa
Naoki Kanazawa
  • Save
Design Labo Logo labo lightening neon dark logo
Download color palette

BLUE / R0 G255 B255
YELLOW / R255 G255 B0

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Naoki Kanazawa
Naoki Kanazawa

More by Naoki Kanazawa

View profile
    • Like