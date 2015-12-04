🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Woo, my first shot! So I've been doing the 100 Days of UI elements challenge for a while before this, so I guess I'll start where I am today, Day 32 - Thermostat. This series is loosely based on the items that @Paul Flavius Nechita did, though I'm adding and taking out things as I see fit.
The other 31 days can be found on my website or Instagram.
Shout out to @Dennis Eusebio for the invite, very much appreciated!