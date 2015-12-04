🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi guys,
I have 1 Dribbble invitation for you :)
Show me your best shot or send me your portfolio link. You can find me on Twitter https://twitter.com/rubendoliveira or at ruben@rubendoliveira.com
I will announce and send the invitation on Dec 11th.
Good luck.
UPDATE //
Invitation goes to @Radu Mazilu for his awesome work.
It was very difficult to select a winner (more than 70 applications and all very talented). I hope you all get your invites soon.
Thanks!