Day 59 - Limited Time Offer countdown offer card 100 day challenge dailyui user interface ui ux design challenge
I've chosen lettering as a topic for today's design, as I bought a brushpen recently and I started to play around with it. It's really fun! Unfortunately I'm not that satisfied with this design, I feel that it's kind of unbalanced. What do you think?

Rebound of
Day 059 - Limited Time Offer
By Paul Flavius Nechita
