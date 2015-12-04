Zach Halfhill

Logo Pattern

Zach Halfhill
Zach Halfhill
  • Save
Logo Pattern branding trippy gif seamless pattern
Download color palette

alternate, seamless patterns made out of the rejected logo from my last post for potential branding assets.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Zach Halfhill
Zach Halfhill

More by Zach Halfhill

View profile
    • Like