Savy Lacombe

Snowy

Savy Lacombe
Savy Lacombe
  • Save
Snowy pup milou tintin dog snowy
Download color palette

I'm a huge fan of Tintin. Here's snowy, his trusty companion.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Savy Lacombe
Savy Lacombe

More by Savy Lacombe

View profile
    • Like