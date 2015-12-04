Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi

Logo for a Blogger

Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi
Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi
  • Save
Logo for a Blogger woman head blogger cooking logo
Download color palette

The current logo design for a Cooking Blog.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi
Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi

More by Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi

View profile
    • Like