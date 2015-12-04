🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's day three. Let's continue with one another shot.
This time the challenge was to reate a credit card checkout. I decided to do this work for Spotify 'cause I'm really a Spotify-holic. :D
Tell me what you think. I really appreciate every feedback to get better everytime! :)
If you like, please hit "L". Thank you!
Website - Behance - Instagram